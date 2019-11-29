Another storm taking aim at Lake Tahoe this weekend; 4 feet of snow possible above 7,000 feet

A snowboarder has fun on opening day at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided / Heavenly

Another storm is headed for Lake Tahoe that could drop up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a winter storm watch for Tahoe, especially in the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village, Truckee and Stateline, from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.

The storm is expected to hit the area Saturday night with 5 to 9 inches possible at lake level with another 6 to 10 inches expected Sunday, again causing massive delays to end the Thanksgiving weekend.

Wind gusts are expected to hit 60 mph and travel over passes will be difficult to impossible

The first major storm is still on its way out of Tahoe with snow flurries expected Friday leading to maybe another inch or two at lake level and another 6 inches above 7,000 feet.

The multi-day storm that started Tuesday night, dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on the South Shore at Heavenly Mountain Resort and over 3 feet of snow on the North Shore at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

After heavy precipitation this weekend, rain and snow showers will linger into next week where high temperatures will reach 40 through Thursday according to the NWS.