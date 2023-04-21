Anthem health plans available through Tahoe Chamber
STATELINE, Nev. — The Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce, or Tahoe Chamber, is excited to partner with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to offer group health plans to chamber members.
Plans are available to qualified small group employers (two to 50 employees) and include a full suite of benefits to help employees stay healthy, while keeping costs down for everyone.
Tahoe Chamber members have access to two low-cost employee health plans.
The Tahoe Chamber Association Health Plan offers competitive rates set exclusively for members, comprehensive medical plans, access to Anthem’s extensive preferred provider organization network with different deductible options, health savings accounts, Anthem’s essential drug list and more.
The Anthem Balanced Funding Health Plan provides employees and employers with financial security, value, and flexibility all in one health plan. With Anthem Balanced Funding, businesses can earn money back if claims are lower than expected and are protected if claims are higher. Feel covered, protected, and confident whether your claims are higher or lower than expected.
To enroll in the Tahoe Chamber AHP, employers and brokers must be members in good standing with the Tahoe Chamber.
For more group health plan information, or to join the Tahoe Chamber, email
info@tahoechamber.org or call 775-588-1728.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.