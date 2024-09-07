Anti-litter campaign gets Tessie involved

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Middle School students have created an anti-litter campaign, called Love Our Lake.

After reports of trash left on beaches after holidays, local students in the middle school’s Exploratory Class felt called to action.

“We love where we live,” one student campaign spokesperson says, “It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world. Let’s keep it clean. All of us pitching in, and not onto the ground, or into the water.”

With the help of the school’s jazz band, students created a rap song for the campaign along with a music video and public service announcement to be released in the near future on the school’s Facebook page .

The rap song begins by painting a picture. “More than a lake, for real, a genuine treasure, but ya’ll just treating it like whatever. Peaks and waterfalls are our blessed view, but your garbage all around just won’t do.”

The campaign took on a slogan incorporating Lake Tahoe’s famed monster. “Don’t mess with Tessie,” Love Our Lake’s slogan reads.

A student art contest cultivated the campaign’s designs.

Love Our Lake’s anti-litter campaign designs were created during a student art contest. Provided / Love Our Lake

Love Our Lake has big plans to spread the message discouraging litter by recruiting student ambassadors at area campuses.

The effort also plans on providing merchandise with their designs to help spread the message.

One campaign spokesperson, Isabella Medina Fernandez, recites the chorus of their rap song, “‘Love Our Lake, let’s keep it clean and pure. Preserving for the future, may its beauty forever endure.'” She says, “Hopefully it inspires all of us to enjoy heaven on earth, and to care for it.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the campaign can email contact@dontmesswithtessie.org .