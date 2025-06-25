Apache Avenue construction set to finish before end of August

MEYERS, Calif. – The Apache Avenue Pedestrian Safety and Connectivity project is entering its final year, improving the roadway for walking and biking along the nearby school and Tahoe Paradise Park. Last year’s work was underground work, while this year focuses on surface improvements. The work is scheduled to be completed before the end of August.

Apache Avenue is an important road in Meyers, connecting it to the U.S. 50 and State Route 89 intersection and the new work on the road will connect the Meyers Bikeway to the Pat Lowe Memorial Bike Trail. Meyers Elementary School, formerly the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School, also sits on the avenue, and it connects many people to Tahoe Paradise Park.

The new project proposed to implement sustainable mobility improvements, create a Class 1 shared use path and sidewalk along with creating shared use paths and sidewalks.

The project began implementation last year through the partnership of El Dorado County, Caltrans, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) and U.S. Federal Highway Administration and cost $4,593,000.

Last year, the roughly 0.4-mile stretch of road was torn up to implement the underground work needed, including a new storm drain system, fire hydrants and upgrade of the South Tahoe Public Utilities District waterline. The street is within one of the high-priority watersheds that lead into Lake Tahoe, so the improvements also helped to reduce fine sediment from stormwater runoff.

This year, the surface connections to the storm drain, the sidewalk, bike path, rolled concrete curbs and gutter will be put in place, along with repaving the road.

Dan Kikkert, senior civil engineer for the El Dorado County’s Department of Transportation in Tahoe, has emphasized that the project will help support the Walk to School Day, Bike to School Day, and other activities in the school district and Meyers community.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.