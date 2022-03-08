Applications being accepted for El Dorado County Grand Jury

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Superior Court is accepting applications from qualified residents interested in serving on the Civil Grand Jury from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

Serving as a grand juror is an opportunity to join other concerned citizens in helping shape local government practices.

Duties of grand jurors include investigating and reporting on the operations of local government as well as looking into citizen concerns. Through these efforts, the Civil Grand Jury issues annual reports containing recommendations to aid county government in making improvements to better serve all of the county’s residents.

Residents interested in serving on the Civil Grand Jury are encouraged to apply by May 1. To apply or for more information, visit https://www.edcgov.us/GrandJury/ .

For more information regarding the application process, contact Amanda Sooth at 530-621-6718 or email asooth@eldoradocourt.org .