Applications now open for Lake Tahoe License Plate Environmental Grants

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Lake Tahoe is world-renowned for its crystal-clear waters, stunning alpine scenery, and year-round recreation. To help protect and restore the lake’s unique natural environment, the Nevada Division of State Lands (NDSL) is now accepting applications for the Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate Grant Program. Approximately $2,000,000 in funding is available for this competitive round of grants, which support environmental projects and programs in the basin.

Some past examples of projects funded by the Lake Tahoe License Plate program include:

Water quality initiatives

State park and recreation improvements

Research and monitoring studies

Invasive species surveys and removal

Public education efforts

Eligible applicants from public agencies and nonprofit organizations are asked to submit grant proposals for projects by 4:00 p.m. on November 7, 2025.

Additional information:

Organizations eligible to apply include cities, counties, state and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and tribal governments.

Application forms, procedures, and examples of past projects are available on the NDSL website: http://lands.nv.gov/resource-programs/tahoe/water-quality/tahoe-license-plate-program . NDSL expects to award grants in early 2026.

The grant funding is supported by the Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate Program, which has raised over $14 million for environmental restoration and preservation projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin through sales and annual renewal fees of the Lake Tahoe license plates.

Every plate counts! Help preserve and protect Lake Tahoe by purchasing a Nevada Lake Tahoe license plate for $61 with an annual renewal fee of $30. Learn more at dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm.