Applications now open for the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Hall of Distinction

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Unified School District is accepting applications for inductees to the prestigious LTUSD District Hall of Distinction. This esteemed award honors former students, employees, and major contributors/volunteers who have made significant contributions in areas such as scholarship, athletics, student activities, career achievements, community service, and overall service to the school community.

The program considers nominees from various backgrounds, including former students, retired and former employees, and members of the community, making it a celebration of the rich tapestry of our institution.

The 2024 Hall of Distinction Inductees left to right: Susan Baker, Former Employee; Ruth Rich, Austin Angell and Wendy David, Distinguished Service; and Commander Carter, Alumni. Provided / LTUSD

LTUSD has established a transparent and inclusive nomination process, allowing the community to put forward deserving candidates who have left a profound legacy. For further information and to obtain the application form, please go to LTUSD Hall of Distinction or contact Teresa Schow, LTUSD Public Information Officer, via email at tschow@ltusd.org .

In partnership with the Lake Tahoe Education Foundation an annual induction ceremony will celebrate the accomplishments of the honorees, providing a platform to share their inspiring stories with the wider audience.

The Hall of Distinction will serve as an archive of the exceptional achievements of its inductees, creating a lasting legacy and preserving the history of our school district.

If you know someone who has distinguished themselves through their dedication and accomplishments, LTUSD encourages you to submit an application. Nominations for 2025 will be accepted until November 22, 2024. Links to the former student, retired employee of former employee, and distinguished service applications are at LTUSD Hall of Distinction.