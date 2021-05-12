Applications open for Douglas VHR Advisory Board

STATELINE, NEV. — Douglas County is accepting applications for appointment to the Vacation Home Rentals Advisory Board.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. May 26. Interviews and appointments will be made at the Board of County Commissioner’s Meeting on June 3.

The VHR Advisory Board will hear enforcement appeals filed by VHR owners, consider applications for VHR special use permits for tier three VHR rentals, and render advice to county commissioners on proposed changes to the program.

All applicants must be residents of the Tahoe Township, a majority of whom shall not be current VHR permit holders.

For more information, visit https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalid=12493103&pageid=17691095 .

Additional information and application forms are available in the county manager’s office in the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave., Minden 775-782-9821 or on the Douglas County website .