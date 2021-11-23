Appointments available for kids’ vaccination clinic on Tuesday afternoon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Appointments are still available for a vaccination clinic for children ages 5-12 years old on Tuesday afternoon in South Lake Tahoe.

The Boys and Girls club of Lake Tahoe in partnership with Barton Health and the city of South Lake Tahoe, is hosting a clinic from 3-6 p.m. at the old Al Tahoe Elementary School at 1100 Lyons Avenue.

Two hundred doses are available and interested parents can sign up at https://myturn.ca.gov/ . Follow the prompts to be shown available clinics with appointments.

“This clinic would not be possible without the hard work of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Chief Clive Savacool and Chris Proctor from Barton Health,” said the club’s Executive Director Jude Wood. “We are delighted to be able to partner with them and provide this service for our community.”

Vaccination is 100% voluntary and there is no vaccination requirement to attend the Boys and Girls Club or local public schools.





Barton doctors, Savacool, and members of his team, are volunteering their time for this clinic, along with members of the Boys and Girls Club staff and board.

“Following our successful adult vaccination clinics at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center earlier in the year, we are delighted to now extend this opportunity to the youth of our community,” Savacool said.

Appointments are only being taken via https://myturn.ca.gov . A limited number of walking appointments will be available. Masks are mandatory for both child and accompanying parent regardless of vaccination status.

The club is simultaneously running their full-day vacation program, therefore, please do not arrive until 5 minutes before your appointment time.