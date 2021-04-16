Appointments still available for 2-day vaccine clinic in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Well over 100 appointments are still available for the city’s 2-day vaccination clinic that starts this weekend.

As of Friday morning, there were over 150 appointments available for the clinic that runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, April 18-19, at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center located at 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard.

There were 61 appointments available on Sunday and 99 on Monday at various times in the morning and afternoon.

The vaccinations are for eligible individuals and includes all populations in Phase 1A, Phase 1B and Phase 1C. As of Thursday, April 15, this includes persons 16 and older.

The city said in a press release on Tuesday, April 13, that appointments for both days were fully booked, which was verified by the Tribune at the time. But a few days later, there are openings.

To sign up for an appointment on Sunday, visit here .

For Monday, visit here .

Moderna will be the vaccine administered.