Northstar responds to criticism on new parking fees, maintains it will ease traffic congestion

FEEDBACK

The following comments were posted at SierraSun.com or the Sierra Sun’s Facebook page:

On “Northstar to charge for parking at Village View this season”:

Carla Beebe — The timing of this announcement is interesting. One of their pass purchasing options is to pay a down payment in the early spring to take advantage of the lowest pass price. The balance due, depending on your pass selection, was just recently processed via credit card. So, it seems they made sure to collect pass balances before making the announcement. We will be asking for a refund because this simply doesn’t work for us.

Mike Stoltzman — I’m in the same boat. I’d love to know the response you get.

Malte Humpert — I emailed them. Boiler plate reply saying to contact corporate at 800-842-8062. Have yet to get someone on the line. ... I’m keeping detailed records and will like to a charge back on my credit card. Significant change of service without notifying customers warrants a charge back.

Dawn Gaffney — We all know how well this idea went over at Squaw Valley. Good luck!

Michele Espinola — Public transportation? I wasn’t aware we have public transportation into the neighborhoods? I’ve only lived here 20+ years, so please, enlighten me. Specifically, what is the available public transportation into Prosser, Glenshire, Sierra Meadows, Tahoe Donner, Olympic Heights, Donner Lake, Armstrong Tract, Martis, Lahontan, Schaffers, Old Greenwood, Gray’s Crossing? I am only aware of public transportation through these neighborhoods during Truckee Thursdays.

Judy Zach — “This plan creates a better experience for wealthier guests by providing more consistent availability to parking, which offers better access to the Village at Northstar, and ultimately, skiing and riding.”

Susie Minton — I have an idea ... how about Northstar take some of these new parking fee earnings and run their own bus through Truckee to supplement our useless TART system that starts too late in the morning for employees and those who want to arrive when the lifts open, requires a lengthy bus change for all those who don’t live downtown or along Brockway/267, doesn’t run often enough to be relevant, completely unreliable in the snow, and always seems to be stuck in Kings Beach ... so employees and guests alike don’t have to drive to Northstar. I appreciate that paid parking is common among destination ski resorts, but those resorts have adequate public transportation that effectively connects the resorts to the neighboring communities.

Liz Rebello Rowen — After how much you charge for skiing? That is crazy!

Sky Matula — I wonder if this will make (Free) Castle Peak parking area fill faster and force later arrivals (often families) to go into the village lots and pay. Time will tell how this works out. Seems to be the way of the world.

Tray DeGuire — Biggest. Money grab. Ever. What happens when free parking is full at Castle Peak? You have to pay to park or do you get creative? Park your car in Truckee and take the bus? Oh wait, you’re still paying for parking.

Bruce Colmer — The last remaining Oasis is gone. As if it wasn’t hard enough to get to the lifts.

Martha Shores Knudsen — $40 to park your car on a weekend? Wow.

Hans Peter Wilms — Make more money is more like it, being a good manager is someone who comes up with a solution that saves money or doesn’t cost more?

Sean Powers — Is there somewhere that I can just exist in Truckee without having to pay?