Approved camping development sparks questions over tree removal and camping definitions

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board approved a permit for a private camping development near Nevada Beach at its meeting last month, a decision which has drawn attention regarding the project’s significant tree removal and interpretation of camping. Despite two board members voting against it, the development garnered enough affirmative votes to move forward.

Permit applicant, Globetrotter Properties, LLC, is planning a year around campground, called Talaz, on the nine acre site off Elks Point Road, tucked behind the Dorla Court shopping center.

The property where the Talaz camping development will occur. Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The development

Globetrotter proposes a total of 53 campsites on the property. Rather than tent camp sites, the project offers an assortment of permanent sleeping structures, accessory use buildings and structures listed below.

18 dome structures

9 treehouses

26 sleeping shelters

main lodge/clubhouse

3 bathrooms/shower stations

event lawn

barbecue pavilion

recreational equipment rentals

two playgrounds

ADU for employees

According to TRPA staff, the treehouses are just called treehouses. They will not be attached to trees.

While the dome structures will be available seasonally, the treehouses and sleeping shelters will be available year around.

Talaz’s website promises “sustainable tranquility in the outdoors,” seeking to create an eco-friendly experience with EV chargers, EV shuttles to the south shore and electric bikes for campers to use. Founder, Rachel Bowers, stated at the meeting that they plan on being LEED gold certified, a globally recognized green building certification.

The campground will be fire-free and with ADA accessible campsites. The property is adjacent to Rabe Meadows, with trails and access to Nevada Beach and Round Hill Pines Beach.

Substantial Tree Removal

The development meets the threshold for Substantial Tree Removal, which requires review and approval from the TRPA Governing Board. That threshold is the removal of more than 100 lives trees 14 inches in diameter on three acres or more.

This project proposes the removal of 226 trees 14 inches in diameter and greater on the aforementioned nine acres, resulting in 58% of the trees being removed. Another 54 trees of 14 inches in diameter or greater will also be removed for an access easement off Elks Point Road that crosses U.S. Forest Service lands.

While the TRPA approved the permit with the Substantial Tree Removal, certain members of the public and board members expressed concern at the amount of tree removal.

“58% of the site facing tree removal is nothing to, you know, to just sniff at,” board member, Ashley Conrad-Saydah said, Governor of California Appointee, who voted no to the project.

During the meeting, TRPA Forester Bruce Barr, who reviewed Talaz’s tree removal plan, said, “As far as the forest health, I think that getting some activity in there and getting those stands cleaned up is a win.” He expressed often vacant undeveloped privately owned parcels go unmanaged and that although 58% sounds drastic, it’s probably a light thin for most of these stands of trees.

The Tribune reached out to David Murray, Forester for the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, who explained that tree removal percentages alone can sound dramatic out of context, but forest density, species composition, health, and management objectives all make a big difference in what those numbers really mean on the ground.

Bowers explained at the meeting that Talaz took a deep look at tree removal and plans on reforesting in a healthier way. She also said that Jefferey pines are somewhat of an invasive species and are hurting the forest health in Tahoe, which caused some confusion as to whether they are invasive.

Murray offered insight, explaining Jefferey pines are not invasive, but endemic and a natural part of Tahoe forests.

Camping or glamping?

With only two campgrounds in the area, expanding camping is one of the main reasons the TRPA expressed support for the project at the meeting. It is also in alignment with the Rabe Plan Area Statement which has recreation as a land use designation.

The TRPA staff report notes that the project is consistent with a national trend of providing permanent structures at campgrounds.

However, the public and certain board members questioned whether this pushed the definition of camping, posing the word “glamping.”

“I would like staff to revisit how we’re defining camping,” board member, Alexandra Leumer, California Senate Rules Committee Appointee said. “I think glamping is beginning to get us into a gray area where I’m not feeling like this is even accomplishing some of the goals that I would like to see us prioritizing with camping.” Leumer, who voted no to the project, explained that the price of these glamping sites could price people out of Tahoe where camping has traditionally provided cost friendly access.

Certain members of the public supported the idea of gear-free camping and said it allows access to the outdoors without the investment in gear.

The project ultimately passed Governing Board approval 13-2 with Leumer and Conrad-Saydah voting no.