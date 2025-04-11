April is Citizen Science Month: Help Protect Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – April is Citizen Science Month, a time to celebrate the power of community involvement in environmental conservation. The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) is excited to encourage residents and visitors to engage with their natural surroundings by utilizing CitizenScienceTahoe.org , an innovative web-based reporting tool developed in collaboration with the League to Save Lake Tahoe (Keep Tahoe Blue) and the Desert Research Institute.

Citizen Science Month is an opportunity for individuals to contribute valuable data to scientific research and environmental monitoring. This year, we invite the local community and everyone visiting Tahoe’s beautiful shores to report on critical conditions affecting the lake, including litter, cloudy water, aquatic invasive species sightings, and particularly the presence or absence of algae along the shoreline. Algal blooms can have significant implications for water clarity and quality, making your participation vital.

The algae reports will be utilized by TERC researchers who are currently studying the distribution and seasonal variation of algae around the entire shoreline of Lake Tahoe.

Researchers use images of algae from around the lake to supplement their existing nearshore monitoring program. These images provide helpful additional details about the types, extent, and blooms detected nearshore in Lake Tahoe.

“Community observations contribute to our algae monitoring program by adding sample points across a wide geographical area and throughout the year, providing a more comprehensive understanding of algal blooms,” says TERC’s lead project scientist Adrianne Smits, Ph.D.

Data and pictures collected will also be on display at the “Lake Tahoe in Depth” touch-screen exhibit located at the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center, Tahoe City Visitor Center, Kings Beach Visitor Center, and eventually other locations around the lake, including the new Keep Tahoe Blue Environment & Education Center, opening this summer.

“Protecting Lake Tahoe starts with every one of us. Thanks to Citizen Science Tahoe, anyone can Keep Tahoe Blue, and it takes no more than two minutes,” says the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s Science and Data Coordinator Deirdre Francks. “The surveys you contribute through CitizenScienceTahoe.orghelp us get to the root of environmental challenges, create lasting solutions, and keep Tahoe healthy and beautiful.”

Getting involved is simple. By visiting CitizenScienceTahoe.org, users can quickly submit observations about shoreline conditions, including the presence or lack of algae. To watch a short how-to video, visit keeptahoeblue.org/cst-how-to. The user-friendly platform is designed to make reporting easy for everyone, from seasoned scientists to first-time observers.

Citizen science water quality observations are permanently recorded and become a valuable part of TERC’s comprehensive Lake Tahoe dataset. Together, we can make a difference in preserving Lake Tahoe’s iconic beauty and ecological health. We encourage everyone to participate, share their findings in April and beyond, and inspire others to join in this important effort to protect our lake.

For more information about Citizen Science Month and how to get involved, please visit CitizenScienceTahoe.org .