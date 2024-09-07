Are we near a market top?

Two months ago I lamented how the market advance had been mostly driven by a handful of technology stocks. That could be a problem because the most common characteristic of market tops is poor market breadth. Is breadth still a problem? Is a major top forming now?

Poor market breadth means that fewer and fewer stocks participate in the market’s final advance toward the top. The internet bubble in 2000 was a classic case. The day the market topped in March 2000, nearly 60 percent of the stocks had already fallen 20 percent or more from their yearly high!

Last May and June we also saw similar action. Nvidia and some other large technology stocks were rising while most other stocks fell. Thankfully that changed in July and August.

To measure market participation, or market breadth, analysts look at the number of stocks advancing on the NYSE versus the number declining. Here’s the problem: Close to half of the securities traded on the NYSE are closed-end bond funds that are tied to interest rates, ADRs, and bond ETFs. For more accurate results, I ignore those “irregular” issues and crunch the numbers on the 1500 stocks in the S&P 1500 index. With this data, an Advance-Decline line is created after each day’s activity.

How’s market breadth today? As the chart shows, the AD Line fell in May and June showing that most stocks were falling. But in July money flowed away from tech to other sectors and the AD Line rose even as the S&P 500 fell.

Now the S&P 500 has returned to its high but the AD Line reached several new highs. Instead of indicating a market top, this indicator shows that most stocks are advancing and as they say the trend is our friend. There are no signs of a developing market top. Bottom Line: It’s a bull market.

David Vomund is an Incline Village-based Independent Investment Advisor.