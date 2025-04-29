Area nonprofits teach environmental advocacy at the Capitol 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On April 8, the League to Save Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada Alliance, and Sierra Business Council hosted the annual Sierra Day at the Capitol in Sacramento. Approximately 70 participants attended, representing over 45 organizations.

Participants heard from state and regional leaders, networked with like-minded individuals and organizations, received training on sharing key messaging with legislators and held 55 meetings at the Capitol to lobby in support of conservation and restoration goals benefiting the Sierra Nevada.

This year’s meetings focused on advocating for specific uses of Proposition 4 money, the statewide bond passed overwhelmingly in 2024, including dedicating $19.5 million to the Sierra Nevada Conservancy for regional wildfire resilience projects and $10 million to the California Tahoe Conservancy to expand equitable access to recreation. Participants also urged the legislature to refrain from using Prop 4 to pay for funding commitments made in previous state budgets. Finally, they asked for support of AB 491, SB 427, and AB 362. These bills focus on supporting Nature-Based Climate Solutions, extending funding for the Habitat Conservation Fund, and protecting Tribal access to key waterways, respectively.

This year’s speakers were California Assemblymember Damon Cannolly, California Natural Resources Agency Deputy Secretary for Biodiversity and Habitat Meghan Hertel, Natural Resources Agency Undersecretary for Natural Resources Keali’i Bright, Sierra Nevada Conservancy Field Operations & Grants Division Chief Andy Fristensky, and California Tahoe Conservancy Recreation and Public Access Program Supervisor Chris Mertens.The team would like to thank event sponsors: Wildlands Network, Northern Sierra Partnership, The Nature Conservancy, Ascent, Sierra Club Mother Lode Chapter, and Shute, Mihaly, and Weinberger LLP.