Arizona man wanted for sex crimes arrested in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man wanted out of Phoenix, Arizona on 43 counts of sex crimes was arrested Friday, Nov. 19, in South Lake Tahoe.
The United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, along with Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department arrested Gordon Golding, 56, for multiple sex crimes that includes sexual abuse, sexual voyeurism, sexual conduct with a minor, and involving minors in a drug offense.
A warrant was issued for Golding in Maricopa County, Arizona, after he removed his ankle monitor and failed to appear at a court hearing for the charges. Golding allegedly used his position as a kickboxing instructor to develop relationships with underage girls whom he then committed multiple sex acts with. After removing his ankle monitor, Golding fled to South Lake Tahoe, where he was apprehended. Golding is currently awaiting extradition back to Arizona.
Nevada USMS Fugitive Task Force brings together state, local, and federal agencies in a coordinated effort to arrest dangerous and violent fugitives. The USMS Fugitive Task Force is comprised of Deputy U.S. Marshals, Immigration and Customs Enforcement , Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Division of Investigations, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Nevada Department of Corrections, Office of the Inspector General , Nevada DMV Compliance and Enforcement Division, Elko City Police Department, Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
