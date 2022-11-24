Armando & Sons Butcher Shop brings full service meat and seafood concept to the Village At Rancharrah

Armando & Sons Butcher Shop is now open at The Village at Rancharrah.

Provided

RENO, Nev. – Armando & Sons Butcher Shop is now open to the public at The Village at Rancharrah. Locals will be able to check out the full-service butcher shop’s 40 feet case of fresh meats and seafood items and a dry-aged meat case displayed on the back wall right as you walk in. Customers are also encouraged to grab a bite to eat by stopping by Armando & Sons’ grill that will feature craft burgers, sausages, and more– all made to order and can be enjoyed at the Village or from home.

The Flocchini Family, who currently own and operate fourth-generation owned and operated Sierra Meat & Seafood in northern Nevada, are behind this new butcher shop experience, along with Eric Halstead, former owner and head butcher of Village Meats located in Incline Village for 22 years.

“When we came up with the idea for Armando & Sons Butcher shop we first and foremost wanted to pay homage to the craft and artisanship of butchery. Coupled with the belief that quality food plays an essential role in a great life and our desire to warmly share our love of food by making every gathering of friends and family memorable,” said Vice Chairman Chris Flocchini of Armand Agra, parent company of Sierra Meat and Seafood. “The missing piece of the puzzle was solved when we reached out to longtime friend, customer and local butcher Eric Halstead, owner of Village Meats, to pitch him the concept we felt so passionate about. When he said he shared the same vision and would love to partner, Armando & Sons was born.”

The butcher shop will also have a section dedicated to unique food items called “The Pantry.” The Pantry will feature a great selection of specialty Italian goods like wine, olive oils, anchovies, and pasta, as well as a selection of rare Asian food items such as small batch shoyu and whisky barrel-aged fish sauce. There will also be “grab and go” cooler and freezer items featuring cheese, charcuterie, local made raviolis and more.

“We are excited to have Armando & Sons Butcher Shop at The Village to offer locals a new and unique butcher shop experience that you will not see anywhere else,” said Par Tolles, Chief Executive Officer of Tolles Development. “The Flocchini Family has been synonymous with quality meat in Northern Nevada for nearly 100 years; we’re excited to count them as part of The Village family of shops, restaurants, and boutiques.”

Armando & Sons is named after Armando Flocchini Sr who was an Italian immigrant butcher in San Francisco and in 1934 he purchased the company where he worked, Durham Meat Company. Soon his two sons Armando Jr. and Richard Sr. joined him in the meat business. The name was chosen to pay homage to the patriarchs of the family and the business and to honor all artisan butchers.

Armando & Sons Butcher Shop is open daily. Monday through Saturday, the butcher shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the grill will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, the butcher shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the grill will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about the Flocchini Family legacy and Sierra Meat & Seafood, click here.