Armed Robbery at 7-11 Midtown
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On October 2, just before 11 p.m., a subject entered the 7-11 store located at 2620 Lake Tahoe Blvd. The man brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier was not injured during the event.
The subject was wearing a helmet, ski goggles, a black jacket, jeans and black shoes with a white stripe and sole. SLTPD Detectives responded and worked with officers from the Patrol Division to secure the scene and process for evidence. Detectives are seeking the help of the community to identify the subject in this crime.
If you have any information about this incident, please email cybertips@cityofslt.us and reference SLTPD case 2410-0016.
