Armed Robbery at the corner of Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Winnemucca Avenue

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On August 30, about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Chevron Gas Station located at the corner of Lake Tahoe Blvd and Winnemucca Avenue.

A suspect, later identified as William Ehlers, entered the gas station and held the clerk at gunpoint. Ehlers left with an undisclosed amount of money and an energy drink. Surveillance video showed the suspect had identifiable tattoos and a black handgun.

South Lake Tahoe patrol officers and detectives arrived and began investigating. About an hour and a half after the robbery, the suspect was later tracked to a home near Gardner and Taylor Way. The SLTPD SWAT Team was activated and a search warrant was obtained. Ehlers was taken into

William Ehlers Provided

Custody without force and the home was searched. The gun and energy drink were recovered. Ehlers was booked at the El Dorado County Jail in Tahoe for Armed Robbery with a bail of $50,000. The SLTPD would like to thank the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and local FBI office for their assistance with this case. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to email the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at crimetips@cityofslt.us and reference case 2308-0255.

Sourced by South Lake Tahoe Police Department