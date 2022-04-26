Arraignment date set for City Councilman Bass after DUI arrest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office has received test results from the substances found in the car of South Lake Tahoe City Councilman Cody Bass, leading it to set an arraignment date.

Cody Bass



The DA’s office said in an email to the Tribune that they will not be releasing the test results until after the arraignment.

The court date, where the DA will formally charge Bass, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, in the El Dorado County District Court Department 3.

Bass was pulled over in October 2021 for erratic driving, the Tribune previously reported. He showed signs of intoxication and was asked to exit his car.

During a search of his car, California Highway Patrol found an open container of alcohol or marijuana, as well as “white powder resembling cocaine,” and “crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine,” the CHP report stated.

He was booked with driving under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol or marijuana and possession of methamphetamine as well as certain other narcotics.

Bass maintained his innocence in regards to the possible cocaine and methamphetamine.