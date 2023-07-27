Arraignment set Tahoe man involved in golf fight
An Aug. 28 arraignment date has been set in the case of a Lake Tahoe man who allegedly knocked another golfer off a bridge during an argument.
King Rickey McCarthy, 72, is facing a felony charge of battery causing substantial bodily harm on a person over the age of 60.
McCarthy waived his preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court on Thursday.
According to court documents, both McCarthy and the 74-year-old victim were golfing at Carson Valley Golf Course on the afternoon of April 6.
The man yelled that McCarthy had his emergency brake on, witnesses said. The two men met on a bridge over an irrigation ditch and after yelling an epithet, witnesses said McCarthy pushed the man off the bridge. The man fell 5 feet to the bottom of the dry ditch and was lying face down when deputies arrived. He said he couldn’t feel his hands, feet or back.
McCarthy reportedly had a .134 blood alcohol content at the time of the incident. He was arrested at the scene.
