Arrest made after stuck vehicle was found in South Lake Tahoe

On the morning of April 9, El Dorado Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a vehicle stuck in the mud in the area of Washoe Meadows State Park near View Circle in South Lake Tahoe.

Neighbors reported the vehicle had been present since the early morning hours. Deputies contacted the driver, Ross Perusse, who was determined to have an outstanding warrant out of Nevada Department of Public Safety Parole and Probation. Ross was arrested for the warrant and issued citations by CA State Parks for driving on and damaging state property, according to a Facebook post from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.