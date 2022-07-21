Arrest made in El Dorado Hills animal cruelty case

Animal Services staff removed 25 dogs, both living and deceased, from an El Dorado Hills home July 19.

Provided

An El Dorado Hills woman has been arrested in connection with a local animal cruelty case.

About one month ago El Dorado County Animal Services staff was made aware of possible animal abuse at a residence on Tea Rose Drive in the Bass Lake area of El Dorado Hills.

Arrested on felony animal cruelty charges and taken into custody without incident on July 19 was Sandra Sharlene Tidwell, 49. The woman was connected with the Sierra Nevada German Shepherd Rescue group, according to authorities.

“There were multiple complaints regarding a stench of feces from the residence,” states Chief of Animal Services Henry Brzezinski in a news release. “The investigation continued and a search warrant was ultimately authored.”

On July 19 El Dorado County Animal Services personnel, in cooperation with El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office detectives, served that search warrant. Animal Services officials say approximately 25 dogs, including puppies, both living and deceased, were removed from the residence during the search warrant. The living canines were transported to the county animal shelter, where they are currently undergoing care and rehabilitation.

“Because this is an active investigation, no further information regarding this case is available at this time,” noted Brzezinski.

Tidwell was released on $10,000 bail, according to EDSO inmate records.