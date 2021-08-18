Arson suspect arrested on Echo Summit

Forest land along Aspen Creek Tract on Echo Summit is scorched after a Bay Area woman reportedly started a fire Aug. 11. (Provided / EDSO)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Fremont woman was booked into the El Dorado County Jail last week on suspicion of starting a wildland fire off Aspen Creek Tract near Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Fire crews who were able to quickly stop the Aug. 11 fire from spreading directed El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies to possible arson suspect 43-year-old Viola Liu. Liu was reportedly covered in scratches and soot and wearing only a bikini. El Dorado County sheriff’s officials say Liu confessed to starting the fire and her confession was corroborated by evidence found by investigators.

Lui was also reportedly in possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia. In addition to arson she is charged with obstructing the duties of a law enforcement officer.