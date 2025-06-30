Artifact thief sentenced to prison

A man who stole several statues and a whiskey mill from the Sage Restaurant at Harvey’s Casino was sentenced Monday to 2-5 years in prison.

Bryan James Shuey, 32, was arrested March 18 after stealing $10,000 in artifacts from March 10 to March 13.

According to court documents, Douglas County investigators responded to reports from Sage Restaurant that the items were stolen between the closing of the business on March 10 to its opening on March 13.

After seeing similar items on display in the restaurant, investigators played a hunch and concealed themselves in the restaurant on March 18. They spotted a person wearing dark clothing and a head covering creeping across the dining room floor, grab something and head toward the stairway exit. That’s when deputies approached Shuey and took him into custody and unmasked him without incident.

The following day, March 19, investigators served a search warrant on a hotel room in Harvey’s that was associated with Shuey and located two of the stolen items, which were later released to Harvey’s security personnel.