Artificial Intelligence heads to Incline High, Middle schools 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline High School and Incline Middle School will be part of a two-year pilot program that introduces an advanced, AI-driven learning tool to help level the playing field for students.

“The platform will allow me to give more one-on-one instruction to my students in the classroom while challenging other students to think beyond immediate answers,” said Incline High Engineering teacher Adam Shoda. “This is not about replacing a teacher with a computer, but an opportunity for me to target in-person instruction.”

Chat for Schools personalizes lesson plans and supports diverse learning styles using the Socratic method of questioning. The Socratic method is a dialogue between the teacher and students driven by continual probing questions to explore the underlying beliefs that shape the students’ views and opinions.

“By using Chat for Schools’ response history, I will be able to uncover specific areas where a student may need more support or is eager to move ahead in their studies,” Shoda said.

Chat for Schools’ multilingual capabilities will help English learners keep pace with more advanced coursework.

The platform also offers real-time, personalized help in coding and computer science.

Chat for Schools, developed by Skill Struck, lets educators offer more tailored learning experiences.

After receiving a generous grant from the American Association of University Women Tahoe-Nevada, the Incline Education Fund purchased Chat for Schools.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Incline Education Fund for their diligent efforts in securing funding to support K-12 education in the Incline community,” said Matt MacKay, Washoe County School District (WCSD) Career and Technical Education coordinator. “Their unwavering dedication ensures that Incline’s elementary, middle, and high school students have access to invaluable resources and opportunities, helping them thrive academically and beyond.”

Because of the Incline Education Fund’s contract, all WCSD schools are eligible to run a limited AI pilot program through Skill Struck.

“Thank you for your commitment to our future generations,” MacKay said.

The Incline Education Fund brings innovative and technologically advanced academic opportunities to the Incline schools helping them become “Model” schools for the state.

For more information, go to http://www.inclineeducationfund.org .