Arts and Culture El Dorado extends deadline for writing submissions

PLACERVILLE, Calif. – Arts and Culture El Dorado has extended the deadline for submissions to Slope & Basin, a new literary journal publishing poetry and prose from writers based in El Dorado County, to Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Slope & Basin is named for the Western Slope of the Sierra Nevada and the Lake Tahoe Basin, reflecting Arts and Culture’s goal of creating cultural connectivity across the Sierra and representing its commitment to writers and readers throughout El Dorado County.

“The interest and enthusiasm about this opportunity has been extraordinarily high, so we want to make sure that as many people as possible have a chance to submit their work,” says Program Manager Jordan Hyatt-Miller. “As a professional, paying publication, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for our local writers.”

The submission deadline for the inaugural issue of Slope & Basin is Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 11:59 pm. Contributors of poems selected for publication will receive $50; contributors of longer-form prose pieces will receive $75.

Submission Guidelines:

To submit, email your work to submissions@artsandcultureeldorado.org .

. You may submit up to three pieces (poems, prose fiction and non-fiction, or both) for consideration.

Poems should be no longer than three pages, single-spaced. Prose works should be no longer than ten pages, single-spaced.

Submissions should be formatted as Word documents or as PDFs, with a 12-point font size.

In your email, please indicate if your submission has been previously published, and if so, where.

Please include your name and mailing address in your email. Your mailing address must be within El Dorado County.

Arts and Culture El Dorado is a catalyst for good works throughout the region, serving as the State-Local Partner to the California Arts Council and providing targeted programs and services. It also curates a vibrant gallery exhibition series and focuses on initiatives that support and sustain the region’s cultural life. Founded in 1984 as El Dorado Arts Council, the organization offers programs for veterans and students, families and young people, artists and arts organizations, and residents and visitors to the region. Tax-deductible charitable donations may be made at https://artsandcultureeldorado.org .