Artur Cholach reassigned back to Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters announced that defender Artur Cholach has been reassigned to Tahoe from Henderson.

Cholach, 21, made his AHL debut on February 7 and played five games with the HSK, finishing with two shots on goal and no points scored. His last game was on February 21 against the Milwaukee Admirals.

In his last seven games in Tahoe before getting called up, Cholach tallied two goals and two assists, last scoring on January 29 in Kansas City. He also authored one of the biggest moments of the season early, scoring the first goal in franchise history in the inaugural game against Jacksonville.

The return of Cholach will add even more depth to Tahoe’s blueline with previous additions Jake Stevens, Jordan Henderson, and Slava Demin.

The Knight Monsters continue a three-game home series against the Rapid City Rush this weekend at home. Puck drop on Saturday, March 8 is scheduled for 7:00 pm. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/ .