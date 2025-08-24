As school begins, First Partner joins State Parks in promoting free passes, educational programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California students begin a new journey in the classroom this school year, they can also embark on an adventure exploring the nation’s largest state park system. First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and California State Parks are working together to share free, innovative ways students can experience the wonder of the state’s natural beauty and rich cultural history – in person, in the classroom and online.

Through free pass programs spearheaded by the First Partner as part of the Newsom Administration’s Outdoors for All initiative , as well as interactive educational programs streamed directly into the classroom, there are endless possibilities for students to explore their state parks – all at no cost. This includes:

California State Park Adventure Pass : Gives California fourth graders attending public school and their families a free pass to access 54 state parks. Incoming fourth graders should sign up on or after Sept. 1 for a full year of access!

Gives California fourth graders attending public school and their families a free pass to access 54 state parks. Incoming fourth graders should sign up on or after Sept. 1 for a full year of access! California State Library Parks Pass : Provides free day-use entry to more than 200 participating state parks. There are 33,000 passes available to be checked out by library-card holders at approximately 1,100 public library branches throughout the state, including tribal libraries.

Provides free day-use entry to more than 200 participating state parks. There are 33,000 passes available to be checked out by library-card holders at approximately 1,100 public library branches throughout the state, including tribal libraries. PORTS (Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students)® Program : A suite of digital resources and lessons, including live interactive virtual programs that connect classrooms directly with state parks throughout California.

A suite of digital resources and lessons, including live interactive virtual programs that connect classrooms directly with state parks throughout California. Adventures in Learning: Newly revamped online portal promotes lifelong learning with easy access to interpretive programs and educational resources. Teachers interested in taking their class on an in-person field trip to a state park can use this webpage to find out who to contact for more information.

“Every child—no matter their zip code or background—deserves to experience and learn about the wonders of Mother Nature. The California State Parks PORTS program makes our parks more accessible for all kids and is helping create the next generation of climate stewards, through environmental education programs for K-12 teachers, health professionals, and librarians across the state. Being in nature and understanding and protecting our stunning natural environment is just part of what it means to be a Californian—and one of the best parts of growing up here. Thank you to the parks staff who make this all possible and who do so much to create community and safe havens for us all.” – First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

To raise awareness of these programs, the First Partner, Governor Gavin Newsom and their four children recently visited Calaveras Big Trees State Park for an event celebrating STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math). The celebration featured a live PORTScast broadcast with a reading of Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax under a giant sequoia, complete with a character appearance as part of an exciting new partnership between State Parks and Dr. Seuss Enterprises . The event also included the debut of the new PORTS van, which is equipped with powerful wireless connections and a built-in big-screen video conference system to provide interactive educational programming to and from all corners of the state, helping expand State Parks’ outreach to K-12 education teachers and students and parks online communities.

“I thank the First Family for visiting and supporting California’s state parks, and encourage all California families to do the same,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “State parks are open spaces and historic sites that belong to all of you. We’re working to ensure these parks are welcoming and accessible for everyone. As a new school year begins, it’s the perfect time to start a new adventure in one of California’s 280 state parks. With free pass programs and virtual learning opportunities, there are no limits to where your educational and family adventures can go.”

State Parks protects the best of the state’s natural and cultural history; more than 340 miles of coastline; the tallest, largest and among the oldest trees in the world; and deserts, lakes, rivers and beaches. There are more than 5,200 miles of trails, and 15,000 campsites, prehistoric and historic archeological sites, ghost towns, historic homes and monuments—all waiting to be explored.