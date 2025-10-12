Talie Jane

Welcome back to Ask Talie Jane! I’m Talie, your go-to guide for all things interior design (and yes, construction too, because the best spaces happen when they work hand in hand). Whether you’re planning your next remodel, refreshing a single room, or simply here for a little design inspiration, this is your spot for insider tips, fresh ideas, and a behind-the-scenes look at how great spaces come to life.

Today’s burning question: Why does so much of “home staging” involve nearly blinding white paint on all surfaces? And what’s the deal with putting up ultra-thin, absurdly placed walls?

Jeanie M., South Lake Tahoe

When your home goes on the market, it transforms from “your place” into a product. The goal? To make it easy for buyers to picture their own lives unfolding there. That’s why sellers are often told to declutter, depersonalize, and neutralize. But here’s the problem: in trying to appeal to everyone, many end up stripping away all the warmth and character, leaving behind… well, a lifeless white box.

Sure, anyone can roll on a coat of stark white paint; it’s quick, easy, and feels “safe.” But safe isn’t always memorable. The truth is, white isn’t the only neutral buyers love. We’re big fans of warm tones, soft taupes, cozy beiges, subtle earthy hues that radiate comfort, happiness, and energy. These shades feel inviting and timeless, giving buyers that “ahhh, I could live here” moment without sacrificing broad appeal.

Take a kitchen we’re working on right now: instead of defaulting to all-white everything, we’re blending resale smarts with fresh style. Think warm beige cabinetry, a pale green island, brushed nickel pendants and hardware, and a soft green tiled backsplash paired with a neutral countertop. The space feels modern yet welcoming, a kitchen where buyers can instantly imagine cooking dinner, hosting friends, and creating memories.

Now, let’s talk strategy. Adding non-load-bearing walls to create an extra bedroom can be a savvy move. After all, a three-bedroom home appeals to one type of buyer, while a four-bedroom home opens the door to a whole new audience and often a higher price tag. Just one catch: for a room to legally count as a bedroom, it needs a window. Done right, this upgrade can be a simple way to increase value. Done wrong, it comes across as an insincere attempt to mislead, and buyers are too smart to fall for that.

