Welcome to Ask Talie Jane! I’m Talie, an interior designer who’s excited to pull back the curtain on all things design—and yes, construction too (they’re a power couple, not distant cousins). Whether you’re gearing up for a remodel or just obsessively pinning kitchen inspo, this column is for you.

Today’s burning question: When should I hire an interior designer? Short answer? The earlier, the better.

Interior designers do more than pick paint colors and pretty pillows. We’re deeply involved in space planning, lighting design, materials selection, and overall flow, the essential groundwork that turns a house into a home. Bringing a designer in at the start of your project, whether it’s a new build, renovation, or big refresh, can save time, money, and a whole lot of stress. Not to mention help prevent costly mistakes and ensure a space is both functional AND beautiful.

Great design is more than aesthetics – it’s about creating a process that feels as good as the end result looks. That means clear communication, thoughtful collaboration, and keeping your goals front and center.

Some of the most successful (and enjoyable) projects happen when designers work hand-in-hand with the client, architect, engineer, and contractor from day one. Designers are collaborators. We review drawings, prioritize lifestyle and function, confirm material selections, address technical questions and keep an eye on the schedule and the budget. We also act as the bridge between your vision and the build team, ensuring that every detail – from cabinet heights to tile patterns – is spot on.

Think of us as design interpreters: fluent in construction, fluent in style.

Already knee-deep in a remodel? Don’t worry, it’s never too late to bring in a designer. We’re used to jumping in midstream and steering things back in the right direction.

Have a design or construction question? Send it to Natalie@TalieJaneInteriors.com and you might see it answered right here in the next column!

Talie Jane is the Owner and Principal Designer of Talie Jane Interiors, an award-winning, full-service design firm serving the Lake Tahoe and Napa/Sonoma regions. She’s also the co-owner of Talie Jane Construction, a design-driven general contracting firm specializing in luxury remodels.