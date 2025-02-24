Assemblywoman Hadwick introduces bill to manage rising black bear population in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Assemblywoman Heather Hadwick (R-Alturas) introduced Assembly Bill 1038 to address California’s rapidly growing black bear population through non-lethal wildlife management. AB 1038 will reintroduce a “pursuit season”, that will allow trained dogs to haze bears without harming them.

“Bears are out of control in California, while rural communities live in fear of their lives and livelihoods. Wildlife managers need more tools to responsibly manage the bear population and protect the public,” stated Assemblywoman Hadwick. “This bill will keep bears wild and our communities safe.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California’s black bear population has more than doubled over the past decade, and is now estimated to be 60,000 to 80,000—the highest in the nation.

As their numbers continue to skyrocket unchecked, bears are increasingly encroaching on suburban and urban areas, disrupting predator-prey dynamics and leading to record-high human-wildlife conflicts, including California’s first confirmed fatal black bear attack in 2024 in the town of Downieville.

AB 1038 would allow trained houndsmen to use trained dogs to chase and haze bears, reintroducing a natural fear response in the bear population and keeping them away from populated areas. This approach will reduce human-wildlife conflicts in suburban and urban areas, increase public safety, and prevent further escalation of dangerous encounters.

Additionally, AB 1038 allows the Fish and Game Commission to establish an eventual bear hunting season using dogs, providing the Commission with another tool to manage bear populations.

This measure is a proactive and responsible approach to bear management, prioritizing the safety of both the public and wildlife while maintaining a healthy ecological balance.

The legislation is expected to undergo hearings in the state Assembly in the coming weeks. Track the progress of these bills here .

Assemblywoman Hadwick represents the 1st Assembly District, which includes portions of Amador, El Dorado, and Placer counties, along with Alpine, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, and Siskiyou counties.

