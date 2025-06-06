Aster Station project comes to a close

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Although the Aster Station project seemed like it was going full steam ahead this summer, Kyle and Jessica Aster released a statement on their website on Thursday announcing that they were canceling the project.

The Asters had been working on this project since 2021 and successfully initiated demolition on the site in mid-May. Though Kyle Aster was looking forward to their progress, the official statement reads, “We aren’t the right people to be able to push forward a project like this in our city right now.”

The statement continues to say that the project “require[d] far more cooperation than the city has been willing to offer. At least, if we wanted to stay sane.” The project had previously been approved the Planning Commission in August 2024, but is within Caltrans’ right-of-way, since it’s on the highway.

Assistant city manager Hilary Roverud said in an email, “In recent months, Caltrans, the City of South Lake Tahoe and applicant have been in discussions regarding the terms of the draft maintenance agreement (provided by Caltrans). In short, the maintenance agreement was subject to the terms and conditions of the State of California.”

The couple believes that there’s still a need for a business like the Aster Station. “We still believe in the urgent need to improve South Lake Tahoe’s built infrastructure — to create a city representative of the wealth of the nature that surrounds us. We have hopes that others will have the mental fortitude to take on that mantle.” They will also likely finish the process of installing permanent BMPs (best management practices) and restoration efforts on site, which the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency requires for construction projects.

Kyle Aster offered help for those willing to take on the project, but it seems that the old Runnels building parcel will join the other vacant lots on US-50.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.