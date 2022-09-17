Astronaut keynote for 30th Business Council gala at Stateline

Robert “Hoot” Gibson

Robert “Hoot” Gibson

STATELINE, Nev. — Known as “the man who’s flown everything,” astronaut Navy Capt. Robert “Hoot” Gibson is the keynote speaker for the 30th annual Critical Issues Conference 5:30-9 p.m. Monday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline.

In a flying career covering over 50 years, Gibson has accumulated more than 14,000 hours of flight time in more than 150 types of military and civilian aircraft. He has received numerous honors, awards and decorations including the Legion of Merit and the Distinguish Flying Cross and has established six Aviation World Records and three Space World Records.

Unlike previous years when the event was held in Minden, the 30th is a gala celebrating the Business Council of Douglas County.

“Each year the event attracts hundreds of Northern Nevada’s top thought leaders,” Director Renea Louie said. “The Business Council of Douglas County has worked tirelessly over the past 30 years in unwavering dedication to the community, and now it is time to celebrate with a black-tie evening honoring the achievements, success, and support of the Business Council members.”

State Sen. James Settelmeyer, Bobbi Thompson, and Renea Louie are serving as emcees for the event.

The Douglas County Business Community Spotlight Awards will be revealed in categories for the special for the event, including Giving Back, Preservation, and Partnership. Four lifetime Achievement Awards will also be unveiled.

Tickets to the celebration evening are $150 per person — and includes a gala formal evening, cocktails, four-course dinner and the chance to celebrate with the top leaders and businesspeople in Nevada. To inquire call 775-790-1544.

A block of hotel rooms is also reserved. Call for the room block code If you wish to book at a special rate.