Athletex Life and Sport Club of South Lake Tahoe donates gym memberships to the City’s Fire Department

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Athletex Life and Sport Club has donated 42 standard gym memberships for one year to South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue (SLTFR). After learning about the space limitations and the challenges posed by exhaust fumes from fire apparatuses at the City’s fire stations, the gym’s owners offered free memberships to the entire department.

“We are extremely thankful for the generous membership donation by Athletex to our firefighters,” said Fire Chief Jim Drennan. “Having access to such a great facility here in the City allows our firefighters to stay physically and mentally fit, which enables us to serve our residents and visitors even more effectively.”

Maintaining a high level of fitness is essential for SLTFR first responders, whose roles demand significant strength, endurance, and agility. The in-kind donation was received at the March 11 City Council meeting.