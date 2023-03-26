Atmospheric river-fed storm on track to drop up to 3 feet of snow at Tahoe

A view through the clouds of South Lake Tahoe Airport and surrounding mountains on Sunday morning.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The next storm bearing down on Lake Tahoe will bring another round of strong winds, heavy snow, travel difficulties and snow load issues for structures already loaded with a deep snowpack.

Weather officials said the storm is expected to tap into a moderate atmospheric river and impact the region the first part of next week.

The National Weather Service in Reno in its winter storm watch, which goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday and lasts through 5 p.m. Wednesday, is calling for 1 to 3 feet of snow above 7,000 feet west of State Route 89, 8 to 18 inches in the basin and above 5,500 feet west of U.S. highway 395, and 2 to 6 inches below 5,500 feet.

Winds could gust up to 45 mph in valley locations with up to 100 mph gusts along Sierra ridges.

The service said travel could be very difficult and cause work commute disruptions with greatly reduced visibility due to gusty winds and blowing, drifting snow.

The highest snowfall rates and strongest winds are anticipated from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Snow showers may continue into Wednesday with periods of locally intense snowfall, the advisory said.

“This late season moderate AR-fed winter storm will once again bring about what has become the norm for this winter season, with sub-tropical moisture-supplemented heavy snowfall across the high Sierra, leading to travel delays and possible closures across roads and major highways across the region later Monday night through Wednesday,” the service said on Sunday.

For those traveling, officials advise carrying an emergency kit with extra food, water, clothing and tire chains. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time.For road conditions, call 511 or visit http://nvroads.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .