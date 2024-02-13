AT&T moves to drop obligation to provide landline service

Applications recently filed by telecommunications company AT&T to the California Public Utilities Commission has Californians concerned about their landlines, though the company claims nobody will lose service.

The communications giant is moving to drop its status as the carrier of last resort in regions throughout California, a position of obligation that requires AT&T to offer basic landline services in many areas across the state. Basic service is a set of nine service elements, including Lifeline rates for eligible customers, free access to 911 and operator services, according to information published by the CPUC. AT&T is the largest COLR in California and is required to provide traditional landline service to any potential customer in its obligation areas. The application filed by AT&T, A.23-03-003 , would remove its COLR status without designating another company to replace it.

In El Dorado County ATT’s request would remove its COLR designation in the following census-designated places and their surrounding areas:

Auburn Lake Trails

Cameron Park

Camino

Cold Springs

Coloma

Diamond Springs

El Dorado Hills

Georgetown

Grizzly Flat

Meyers

Placerville

Pollock Pines

Shingle Springs

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoma

A location without a COLR may be left with no landline telephone company serving that area, meaning customers might have to switch to cellular phones or VoIP, voice over internet, which would be difficult or infeasible for rural residents with spotty reception or limited internet infrastructure. CPUC may deny AT&T’s proposal; if it does not, no carriers would be required to provide service in the area, though they may choose to offer services or volunteer to become the new COLR, according to information on the CPUC web site.

AT&T is also attempting to step away from its designation as an eligible telecommunications carrier; this designation provides the company federal financial assistance from the Universal Service Fund to provide high quality and affordable service to customers of all income levels. One program funded by this federal assistance is Lifeline, which is distinct from the California-funded LifeLine program that covers the monthly service costs for telephone service to eligible residents.

In looking to end its involvement as an eligible telecommunications carrier, AT&T would be removing Lifeline and other subsidies for telecommunications support for low-income individuals and persons living in remote areas This change could potentially affect all current AT&T Lifeline customers in the places listed in its COLR designation areas, potentially raising their bills by $5.25 per month for voice-only service or by $9.25 if bundled with internet service. Residents on tribal lands would potentially see a more sizable increase of $25 per month, according to an estimate provided by the CPUC. For the CPUC to approve AT&T’s request , the company must prove another eligible provider can provide universal support in the areas it wishes to withdraw from its eligible telecommunications carrier designation.

Some county residents have expressed their concerns with AT&T’s application online, fearing they may be left without a means of reaching out to the wider world.

“I live in a rural area and the only way I can use my cell phone while at home is via Wi-Fi,” wrote one South Lake Tahoe resident on the CPUC’s comments page. “When Wi-Fi goes out, or the power goes out, which is more common than you think, I have no cell service at my home, no way to contact others or be contacted except via my landline with AT&T.”

Information from AT&T shows less than 7% of households in California continue to use traditional copper-based landline phone services, and the number of subscribers to landline service has declined over the last two decades. The shift away from landlines is illustrated by data from the CDC that shows more than 70% of adults and more than 80% of children nationwide live in households that exclusively use wireless phones for voice service.

“California is the only state in our wireline footprint where we are the local telephone provider that does not have a state-approved process for an orderly transition from the existing copper-based legacy network to modern broadband communications networks,” an AT&T representative stated, explaining the company’s recent CPUC applications. “We are not cancelling landline service in California, and none of our California customers will lose access to voice service. We are focused on enhancing our network with more advanced, higher-speed technologies like fiber and wireless, which consumers are demanding.”

AT&T assures customers will continue to have access to 911 and that no customers will be disconnected.

“No customer is being left behind,” states an AT&T email to the Mountain Democrat. “With the vast array of options offering greater functionality and reliability, millions of people have long ago chosen modern, high-speed internet and wireless phones over outdated telephones. We’re working with the few remaining consumers who still use traditional copper-based phone service to upgrade to newer technologies from us or other providers, so everyone will still be able to make their most important life connections.”

The Mountain Democrat reached out to the CPUC to find if other companies were able to provide landline service in the county but did not hear back as of press time.

Public hearings have been scheduled to allow for discussions with potentially affected residents while the CPUC prepares to make a decision on both of AT&T’s applications. The in-person meetings are far-flung, with a meeting having been held in Clovis Feb. 6 and two upcoming meetings in Ukiah Feb. 22 and in Indio March 14. Online meetings are scheduled for March 19 at 2 and 4 p.m. and can be accessed at adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc or by calling 1 (800) 857-1917 and using passcode 6032788#. Additionally, potentially impacted residents can leave public comment on the CPUC’s web site regarding the two AT&T applications. Comments on the COLR application can be left at bit.ly/ATTCOLR and comments regarding the ETC application can be left at bit.ly/ATTETC .

The CPUC will begin a series of deliberative meetings with AT&T after the public comment period has closed, but there is no set date for when a decision will be reached, according to a CPUC representative.