Attorney General: Three Douglas residents among six indicted Trump electors

Six Nevadans have been indicted due to their actions in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Three of the electors who are accused of falsely portraying themselves as Nevada’s presidential electors in the aftermath of the 2020 election are Douglas County residents.

Douglas County residents Jim DeGraffenreid, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice are listed as among the indicted.

Rice is the wife of Douglas County Commissioner Wes Rice.

The other three are Michael McDonald, Jesse Law, and Durward James Hindle III.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” Ford said. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.”

According to a release issued by Ford’s Office, all six have been charged with offering a false instrument for filing, a category C felony, and uttering a forged instrument, a category D felony, for offering a false instrument titled “Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Nevada” to the President of the Senate; the Archivist of the United States; the Nevada Secretary of State; and the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.