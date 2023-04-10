Attorney of local, business owner requests new plea date in child molestation case
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Louis Williams Fiori, South Lake Tahoe local and business owners, appeared in court to accept a plea deal that would give him a negotiated sentence, 15 years to life, in exchange for his guilty plea.
The previous owner of Fiori Glass, member Our Lady of Tahoe and Genoa Golf Club, is accused of lewd or lascivious acts with his two step daughters when they were under the age of 14.
During the Monday morning hearing Fiori’s defense attorney, James Warden, requested a future date to return and enter the plea in order to redact and present the defendant with the police reports from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department and El Dorado County Sheriff’s.
Prosecutor Kassie Cardullo told the Tribune she is requiring the plea is worded in way to ensure the sentence remains in place even if there are any future changes in the law.
Cardullo added that in a three strike system such as El Dorado County has, Fiori, if ever released, would immediately be sentenced to life for reoffending.
The court is set to receive Fiori’s plea on April 24.
