Auditions for spring shows at Lake Tahoe Community College

Lake Tahoe Community College will be holding acting auditions on Tuesday, April 10, at 7 p.m. in the college's Duke Theatre.

A variety of parts for all ages is available for LTCC's spring production consisting of four one-act plays, with performances slated for June 14-16 and June 21-24. Auditions will consist of readings from the play scripts, which are available on reserve in the Roberta Mason Library on LTCC's campus.

For the dark comedy "The Father Clock," written by Walter Wykes and directed by Kelly Cassidy, three actors are needed: a woman in her 20s or 30s to be the stage manager character; a man in his 20s or 30s to play Snub Drub; and a man in his 40s or 50s to play Snub's father, Flub Drub.

In this play, two actors and a stage manager attempt to pull off a show together after their director disappears.

For the comedy "Compromising Positions," written by Michelle Benson and directed by Jeff Witt, four actors are needed: a man in his 50s or 60s to play Harold, a slightly overweight but handsome father and husband; a woman in her 50s or 60s to play Alice, a beautiful woman married to Harold; a woman in her 20s or 30s to play Johanna, the daughter who still lives at home; and a man in his late teens or early 20s to play Jake, the son.

The play tells the story of Harold and Alice, an aging couple who decide to get frisky one evening in the living room and end up stuck on the recliner. Teenage son Jake and grown daughter Alice must come to the rescue.

For the comedy "Squirrels," written by Peter J. Stavros and directed by Brandon McCarthy, eight actors are needed. Four of the parts in this play are squirrels, and they can be played by actors of any gender or age. The other parts can be played by actors between the age of 25 and 45. They are: Jim, an office worker who is looking for a way out; Ted, Jim's high-strung, ill-tempered co-worker; Veronica, Jim's supportive wife; and Roderick, a mild-mannered human resources representative.

The play focuses on Jim, who has been working for the same company for so long, he's actually lost track of the years. With the threat of layoffs coming, Jim's safe job might be coming to an end.

For the fourth short play, the romantic comedy "New Year's Eve 1932," written and directed by Murray Smith, 11 actors are needed: five parts are available for women in their 20s, 30s or 40s, and six parts for men in their 30s, 40s or 50s.

This play picks up where the 1938 Hollywood movie "Holiday," starring Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn, leaves off. Cupid misfires an arrow, causing Johnny Case to re-examine his engagement to Julia Seton and to start considering her younger sister, Linda, as a love interest. This screwball comedy is set against the backdrop of the Great Depression, when money, position and class all get a fresh look.

Actors are encouraged to audition for as many parts as they would like. Rehearsals will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

For more information about these plays and available parts for actors, contact LTCC Theatre Department instructor David Hamilton at hamilton@ltcc.edu.

Those interested in set, lighting or costume design, should submit your name and a description of your experience or a resumé to Kurt Munger at munger@ltcc.edu. You do not need to have significant design experience to be considered, but you should have a good working knowledge of your chosen field.

More information about the plays can be found at: http://www.ltcc.edu/campuslife/duke_theatre/auditions.php.