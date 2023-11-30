Auditions open for ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ at Lake Tahoe Community College

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – 4th Wall Down Productions is directing Lake Tahoe Community College’s annual show Peter and the Starcatcher and is calling for auditions.

Director Erik Baker describes the production as “the hilarious origin story of Peter Pan.”

Based on the best-selling series by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, our hero begins as a hapless orphan who finds himself trapped between battling pirate crews and the British navy on a secret mission. When all become shipwrecked on an island of Mollusk natives who speak in Italian dishes and wines, CHIANTI!, the Boy must become the hero Peter Pan.

With a little help from his fellow orphans and a precocious Molly (whose name translates to “squid poop” in the local tongue) Peter must keep the heartless—yet surprisingly poetic—Captain Black Stache from getting his hands on the starstuff that would turn him into the ultimate evil.

“We’re casting a few dozen wacky/sincere heroes & villains to romp their way through a couple off-kilter songs, a set made from actors and a giant grinning crocodile,” said Baker.

Auditions will be held on Friday, December 1, from 4-9 p.m. with callbacks December 2.

Audition appointments, character sides & full info are on the production website: https://www.4thwalldown.com .

Rehearsals begin in January and performances run March 8-17.

Anyone with further questions may reach out Baker at ebaker2@ltcc.edu .