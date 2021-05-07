Author writes children’s book based in Lake Tahoe

Vis’ children during a family trip to Tahoe. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A mom and children’s book author is turning stories from her family’s road trips into books with her latest taking place at Lake Tahoe.

Leah Vis is a southern Californian author who has written six children’s books, including three that are part of the “Road Trip Tales,” series.

Vis and her daughter, out in nature. Provided



“Our family loves to travel and we also love nature,” Vis said. “When we travel and we’re on road trips, I’m often looking for stories that my kids can read or audio books that they can listen to and so that when we get to the place, they know more about it and they can appreciate it more deeply.”

With the Road Trip Tales, Vis is hoping to tell stories about the area, about the nature in the area or some of the history.

The first book in the series is called “The Tree Guardian” which takes place in Sequoia Forest. The second book is “The Very Quiet Village,” which is centered in Yosemite.

Her latest book is “The Very Wise Lake,” about Lake Tahoe.

“We really didn’t know what to expect before we visited Lake Tahoe. We just thought, we’re going to a mountain lake, and it’s going to feel like a mountain, like home,” Vis said. “But when we got there, we were really shocked, it’s one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been.”

Not only are her four children the inspiration for her books, but they also act as her editors. Before she sends it off to the professional editors, she has her family read it to make sure it makes sense and it’s entertaining. Then, once it comes back from the publisher, she has them read it again.

Vis said her kids are writers too so this is a fun process for them.

In addition to writing the books, Vis is also a photographer and artist so all the illustrations in the Road Trips Tales are done by her.

The books are geared to ages 5 to 10.

“I know it is a big age range for reading, but in our family, the younger ones, if they can’t read it, then I read it to them and they really enjoy hearing the stories that they might not be able to read yet,” Vis said. But she also hopes the books can be enjoyed by adults too.

“I mean it’s children’s books so it is geared toward children but I think that it’s not a good children’s book if adults can enjoy it too,” Vis said.

She has several other Road Trip Tale books on the horizon and has also written “Our Heaven Baby,” about miscarriage, “Little Lu the Dreamer,” and “Little Lu Learns to Love.”

To learn more about Vis, visit leahvisauthor.com.