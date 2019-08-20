Authorities confirm deceased man found in Georgetown is missing Kirkwood ski patroller

John Greever

Provided

Authorities have located and identified the body of a man who worked as a ski patroller at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

John Greever’s body was located in the Georgetown area on Aug. 14, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office confirmed earlier today.

Greever, a 38-year-old member of the Kirkwood ski patrol and Georgetown resident, had been missing since Aug. 3 when he left his home on foot without his cell phone, GPS watch, vehicle or beloved dog.

The Kirkwood Rescue Avalanche Dog Foundation on Aug. 14 posted on Facebook that Greever’s remains had been found.

“This is a HUGE loss to our community and team. Thank you all for getting information out… we will share the celebration of life information as we get it.. Take a moment today to remember John in your own way, he was “IS” a GREAT GUY! You will be missed Greever!” the post stated.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged last week that a deceased male had been found in the area where search crews were looking for Greever, but said it was working to positively confirm the man’s identity.

The sheriff’s office confirmed today that the man found was Greever.

In a statement, Kirkwood’s Vice President and General Manager Tom Fortune described Greever’s death as a loss for the resort community.

“John Greever was a valued member of the Kirkwood and Heavenly Ski Patrol. Kirkwood, Heavenly and the entire Vail Resorts team are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and valued colleague, and extend our deepest sympathy to his family and friends,” Fortune said.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence to suggest foul play occurred.