Authorities ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near South Lake Tahoe
October 30, 2018
Authorities have identified the man who engaged law enforcement in a shootout and chase before being shot and killed by a police officer.
Billy Jo Johnson, 34, succumbed to injuries Monday after leading police on a multi-county chase, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson had a felony warrant for his arrest stemming from an alleged robbery with a firearm.
Shortly after the chase started near Pickett’s Junction Monday, Johnson started shooting at officers while attempting to get away on his motorcycle.
He was shot by a South Lake Tahoe police officer in the Meyers area.
A sheriff’s department spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday asking if Johnson was a South Lake Tahoe resident.
He had at least one prior encounter with local law enforcement.
Johnson was arrested on a parole violation warrant in September 2006, the Tribune previously reported. While handcuffed and waiting to get picked up by a patrol car, Johnson fled from law enforcement. He was arrested weeks later in October.
The Tribune will update this story as soon as more information is confirmed.