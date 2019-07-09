Authorities identify man found dead near South Lake Tahoe golf course

Authorities have identified a man whose naked body was discovered near Bijou Municipal Golf Course on July 4.

The body of 55-year-old Dean Kohler was discovered near the course’s parking lot by a passerby around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, the Tribune previously reported.

Foul play is not suspected in Kohler’s death, according to police.

An autopsy to determine the official cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

Kohler, a South Lake Tahoe resident, worked in construction, according to a Facebook post mourning his death. His Facebook account said he was originally from Chicago, Illinois.