Authorities looking for local woman who may be missing
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities have been asked to help locate a South Lake Tahoe woman who may be missing.
South Lake Tahoe Police said the community requested help from the department in locating Diorella Maganito, who may have left around the Fourth of July to visit a friend.
If anyone has information regarding Maganito’s whereabouts, they should contact the department at 530-542-6100 and reference case 2107-0864.
