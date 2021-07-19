Authorities order evacuation of Blue Lakes Road, Mesa Vista areas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation orders for Blue Lakes Road and Mesa Vista areas due to the Tamarack Fire.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office ordered the mandatory evacuations which are effective immediately and are asking all residents and visitors to leave the area.

Blue Lakes Road is off Highway 88 in Hope Valley and crosses the Pacfic Crest Trail several miles down the road at Pleasant Valley Creek. The PCT is also closed in the area.

Mesa Vista is north of Highway 88 and northeast of the Woodfords.

Google Maps screenshot.



Alpine County, in collaboration with Douglas County and Douglas County Community Services, established an evacuation shelter at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Ln., Gardnerville, Nev. It is recommended that any evacuees needing shelter, food or supplies go to the location and register.

While Blue Lakes Road is being evacuated, Caltrans has reported Highway 89 has partially reopened and motorists can now access SR 89 from U.S. Highway 395 to the junction of State Route 4.

SR89 beyond the junction remains closed due to the fire.

Caltrans said conditions are subject to change.

The Blue Lake Road evacuation joins Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and campground area, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Alpine Village, Woodfords, East Fork Resort and Hung A Lel Ti.

The fire at last report is more than 23,000 acres and not contained. The fire was burning in a northerly direction but now appears to be moving west to threaten the Blue Lakes area.

Fire officials have set Saturday, July 31 as the estimate containment date .