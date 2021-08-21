Authorities release Caldor Fire damage map

The Grizzly Flats community has been decimated by fire. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A damage map recently released by officials show the Grizzly Flats community has been decimated by the Caldor Fire.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Cal Fire, released the map Saturday that shows properties that have been inspected for any damage or any that have been destroyed, said the Sheriff’s Office.

Photographs of the damage taken by Cal Fire damage assessment teams show some homes completely incinerated, some that have stone fireplaces still standing and landscape destruction.

“Damage inspections, including locations, are preliminary and numerous sites still require confirmation,” said a press release. “Damage inspection teams are working as quickly as possible to supply the needed information to those that were or have been evacuated.”

Residents are not allowed to return to areas where evacuation orders are still in place, officials said. Officials advise visiting the Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire social media pages to get updates.

The icons on the map indicate the status of the structure. Red icons show the house is more than 50% destroyed, and there is a lot of red on the map, black represents no damage and the other colors represent various damage percentages.

Officials said the map will be updated everyday at 9 a.m.

For more information, on what to do when returning home after a wildfire visit here .