1:30 p.m. update: One man killed, couple arrested in connection with Hard Rock shooting

Authorities responded Saturday to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for a possible active shooter.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update: A man was shot and killed on the casino floor of the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel on Saturday morning.

The shooting appeared to be the result of an argument, Sheriff Dan Coverley said at a press conference conducted at Stateline.

The victim was identified as Omar Reyes Garcia, 32, who was found near the Center Bar with a gunshot wound to the head. He was the only victim.

Deputies responded to the hotel at 8:11 a.m.

“A description of the suspect and his associated vehicle was provided by Hard Rock Security and Surveillance,” the sheriff said. “The vehicle was located and stopped by the Eldorado Sheriff’s Office on Highway 50 near Sierra at Tahoe.

Edgar Julian Delgado, 24 and Savannah Racquel Tautaupale, 26, were arrested at gunpoint, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Delgado was arrested for open murder by the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at our request,” Coverley said. “Tautaupale was arrested for DUI by the California Hwy Patrol.”

Both individuals were booked into the EDSO jail in South Lake Tahoe.

“I would like to thank all of the agencies that responded to assist the DCSO,” Coverley said. “Our partnerships with the surrounding jurisdictions continue to be remarkable. I would also like to the Hard Rock Casino for their quick response and support.”

Update: As of 11:30 a.m. Emergency vehicles are being cleared off Highway 50 through Stateline in preparation for its reopening after an active shooter event at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline.

A shelter in place order was lifted 11:15 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline in connection with an active shooter event.

Part of the casino floor will remain closed as investigators begin work determining what happened this morning.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies have cleared the north and Tahoe Towers of Stateline hotel in connection with an active shooter event.

At least four ambulances and two fire engines standing by at the scene or providing backup have been released. Emergency traffic on the radio was lifted around 10:52 a.m.

Douglas County is expected to issue more information about what happened at the Hard Rock this morning.

Original post

STATELINE, Nev. — Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders have staged Saturday morning at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for a possible active shooter.

Hard Rock reservations told the Tribune they were told there was an active shooter present and resort security confirmed the building is closed.

Dotty’s Casino Regional Manager Linda Johannes said the doors are locked at their Stateline location.

Law enforcement could be seen from the U.S. Highway 50 drawing weapons from their vehicles and donning protective gear as they rushed towards the building.

The highway through the casino corridor has been closed.

The area should be avoided.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Kurt Hildebrand of The Record-Courier contributed to this report.

Authorities responded Saturday to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for a possible active shooter.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune