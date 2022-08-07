Authorities searching for missing Truckee teenager
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for public assistance as they search for a local teenager who was last seen at a party at near a Truckee campground.
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, a party attended by approximately 100 kids near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
Rodni’s vehicle is also missing, a 2013 silver Honda CRV with California license plate “8YUR127.” Her phone has been out of service since the party, a news release said.
Rodni is described as a caucasian female, about 5-foot-7, 115 pounds with blonde hair, hazel eyes and has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top.
The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating Rodni, and anyone with information can call 1-530-886-5375, or remain anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go online at http://www.secretwitness.com.
Secret Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the location and wellbeing of Rodni.
